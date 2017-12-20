APS volunteers spread holiday cheer to Phoenix children

Volunteers from APS came together Tuesday to distribute toys to Phoenix families in need. The toys were collected through the Salvation Army's Christmas Angel program.

[READ MORE: Christmas Angel 2017 is in full swing]

The Salvation Army chose over 50,000 children to be Christmas Angels this year. All of those kids were 'adopted' by members of the community and will receive gifts from their wish lists.

It takes the work of an army of volunteers to make it all happen and APS was one of the groups to step up.

[LEARN MORE: Arizona's Family's Christmas Angel]

Volunteers from APS handed out the gifts as cars filled with families lined up around the block at the Salvation Army's Phoenix office.

With the help of the community and volunteers, over 50,000 families will have some Christmas magic this year.

That's a mountain of toys! Our volunteers visited @PhxSalArmy warehouse today to distribute gifts collected for #ChristmasAngel program. This is the first year all wish lists were fulfilled. Thank you for making the season bright for so many! pic.twitter.com/igNRRnZeR3 — APS (@apsFYI) December 20, 2017

Thanks to @azfamily and the incredibly generous ??of our community, all of our 50,000+ #Christmas Angels have been adopted! pic.twitter.com/MtuIiX1VMu — Salvation Army PHX (@PhxSalArmy) December 18, 2017

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.