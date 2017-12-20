Man meets Scottsdale firefighters who saved his life

A man who was near death met the Scottsdale firefighters that saved his life. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Scottsdale firefighters met on Tuesday a man they brought back from near death.

"I thought I was a goner and you guys bailed me out," said Lee Hubbard.

He owes his life to the Scottsdale Fire Station 613 C-shift crew.

"Your heart stopped on us," said one of the firefighters. "Stopped on us twice."

In December of 2015, Hubbard was in in trouble.

"I blacked out and fell down, I passed out because my heart was not beating correctly," Hubbard said.

The firefighters were called out to his home.

"I feel like they saved my life. They don’t get enough praise for what they do daily," said Hubbard.

Two years later, they meet again, this time with less urgency than before.

"It's a success story. We always like good outcomes," said Capt. Al DiBenedetto with the Scottsdale Fire Department.

Hubbard even had a little gift.

"[It's] citrus fruit from Indian River, Florida," said Hubbard.

He said it was a small token of appreciation to the firefighters because if it wasn't for them, he wouldn't be here.

"I know it's long hours for them, holidays included and it's hard work at times what they do but it's so very important," said Hubbard.

