Mysterious East Valley lights explained

Some strange lights seen in the night sky had a more down-to-Earth reason behind them. (Source: Reddit user Sporeshadow/3TV/CBS 5) Some strange lights seen in the night sky had a more down-to-Earth reason behind them. (Source: Reddit user Sporeshadow/3TV/CBS 5)
QUEEN CREEK, AZ

Monday night, people in the East Valley saw something strange, a sparkling ribbon of light seemed to move as a unit across the sky. 

It caused many to turn their eyes upward and wonder, what was it?

Some speculated UFOs or military exercises. The reality is much more festive. 

"Every year we have a Christmas party for the Arizona Gilbert Mission, which is part of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints," said president Steven Lowder. 

President Lowder says for the last five years their party has included the launching of about 400 silver balloons, each carrying an LED light and the name of a newly baptized person. 

"It makes an amazing view in the sky, it's heartwarming, wonderful missionaries who are there singing Silent Night as they're going up," said Lowder. 

Usually, the balloons don't cause much of a stir. But this year, because of the way the wind carried them, they caught people's attention and curiosity. 

"We hope that people will be looking for it next year and that it will remind them of the light of Christ," said Lowder. 

Lowder says he didn't find out about the confusion surrounding the lights until Tuesday morning and wanted to set the record straight. 

