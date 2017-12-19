Mesa residents brace for cold night without heat

By Ashlee DeMartino, 3TV/CBS 5 Weekend Weather Anchor
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -

The residents at Holiday Village in Mesa have spent the past three days without heat or hot water after a lightning strike during Sunday morning’s thunderstorm damaged a natural gas line near their neighborhood.

The property management company told us they are working hard to restore the gas to the 421 homes in the community. Right now, 68 homes have been restored but it will take some time before the rest of the community is back online.

Ron Carlson has lived at Holiday Village for seven years now. He is worried because our overnight temperatures are going to be dropping into the 30s.

“It doesn’t feel good when the heat runs off gas. You use a few extra blankets. You can’t use the dryer or do the dishes cause you have no hot water so you use dry wipes and wet wipes. It’s most uncomfortable in the mornings when the house is cold and you have to wake up so early,” said Carlson.

The property management company told residents in a meeting Tuesday night that their safety and comfort is a top priority and they will work as fast as they can. 

