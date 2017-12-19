PD: Teen accidentally shoots another teen in Glendale

GLENDALE, AZ

Police said a 15-year-old boy shot another 15-year-old boy on Tuesday night.

It happened near 67th Avenue and the Loop 101.

The victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

An investigation is underway.

