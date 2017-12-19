Person dead in crash on Loop 202 near Mini Stack

A person was killed in a crash on the Loop 202 Red Mountain in Phoenix that closed the westbound side for hours, investigators said.

The lanes were shut down just west of State Route 51 around 5:30 p.m.

According to the Department of Public Safety, a pickup truck driver was heading west in the HOV lane when it rear-ended an SUV just before 6 p.m. That caused a chain-reaction crash that included three other vehicles.

The driver of the SUV was taken to the hospital where they later died. A passenger in the SUV was also hospitalized but with minor injuries.

No one else was taken to the hospital.

The westbound lanes were reopened around 9:30 p.m.

An investigation is underway.

