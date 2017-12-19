The best wood for your fire pit in ArizonaPosted: Updated:
The best wood for your fire pit in Arizona
With the cooler temperatures, a lot of the resorts are making their guests cozy by warming the fire pits. Have you ever noticed the amazing smell coming out of those fire pits? Well I did some research and found out the wood they are burning is "alligator juniper."More >
Warm winter brings great fishing weather
They say you never have to shovel sunshine. If you weren't already grateful not to live in a cold-weather state this time of year, here's one more reason: The outdoor recreation season and a great climate for things like fishing. Arizona Game and Fish Department just released their top 5 spots for casting your line this winter.More >
How cold is too cold for your dog?
Winter is here and that can mean some seriously cold weather in Arizona! But how cold is too cold for your pet pooch?More >
The 103-day dry streak is concerning
Dec. 4 is the 103rd day without measurable rain in Phoenix. But on top of that, the entire state has been very dry the past several months. How hard could the forecast La Nina winter be?More >
Full circle at Arizona's Family
Seventeen years ago this month, I moved out of Arizona to start my very first broadcasting job. It was a surprise to meet my future husband at that station, and even more of a surprise to be working side-by-side again so many years later.More >
Keep your skin glowing during winter
Although the calendar says December, our weather in Arizona is more like Spring. But that doesn’t mean our skin isn’t feeling the effects of the change of the seasons.More >
Does it snow in Phoenix? The answer may surprise you!
Phoenix, of course, is known for its blazing hot summers, but is it possible to see snow here? The answer may be a bit surprising to some!More >
I just bought an Instant Pot! NOW WHAT?
Are you one of the many people who took advantage of Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals to snag an Instant Pot? Welcome to the cult! Here are a few tips to get you started on your new favorite kitchen hack!More >
Christmas Angel 2017 is in full swing
Christmas Angel started in the Valley in 1986. The Community Relations Director at 3TV at the time, Marlene Klotz-Collins, started it all. We affectionately call her the “Mother of Christmas Angel.”More >
When will it snow in Arizona?
Our above average summer and warmer than normal Fall are now beginning to trickle into our not so cold winter.More >
Meteor or meteorite? So which is it?
Here is your crash course on meteor 101!More >
