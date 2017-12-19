The average cost of Christmas dinner this year

Wondering how much it will cost to serve up a holiday dinner this year?

The Arizona Farm Bureau has put together a survey to show how much people will be paying for Christmas dinner this holiday season.

As Arizonans sit down at their Christmas dinner tables, a dinner with all the trimmings (with rib roast as the main protein) will cost $129.03 for an Arizona family of 10, or around $12.90 per person.

Without factoring in store coupons or specials, the cost of a 10-pound Standing Rib roast purchased in Arizona this year was $104.90, or $10.49 per pound.

"Beef is Arizona's top agriculture commodity," says Arizona Farm Bureau spokesperson Julie Murphree. "So, to honor our state's ranchers and recognize one of America's favorite holidays, we've added an Arizona Christmas dinner to our market basket survey work especially since a number of families cook a roast instead of a turkey for this holiday."

The Arizona Christmas meal cost estimate is the result of the Arizona Farm Bureau's annual informal Christmas Dinner Price Survey of the prices of basic food items found on the Christmas dinner table.

The Arizona Farm Bureau survey shopping list includes Standing Rib roast, mashed potatoes, rolls with butter, green beans, cranberries, a relish tray including carrots and celery, pumpkin pie with whipped cream plus coffee and milk, all in quantities sufficient to serve a family of 10. To make a proper year-to-year comparison, these same items will be surveyed each year.

Arizona farmers and ranchers produce most of the ingredients in the traditional Christmas meal including beef, onions, celery, dates, pumpkin, and pecans for pies, and several others.

Even poinsettias, sometimes used for holiday centerpieces, are grown in Arizona.

The average price of the remainder of the menu includes: 5-pound bag of potatoes, $2.30; a 16-ounce package of frozen green beans, $1.74; one gallon of whole milk, $1.95; a half-pint carton of whipping cream, $2.12; a package of two nine-inch pie shells, $2.19; a 12-ounce package of fresh cranberries, $2.50; a 14-ounce package of cubed stuffing, $1.93; a 30-ounce can of pumpkin pie mix, $3.23; miscellaneous items like eggs, sugar, flour and coffee, $3.01; one-half pound each of carrots and celery for a relish tray, $1.08; and a 12-ounce package of brown-and-serve rolls, $2.08.

The Farm Bureau Christmas Dinner Price Survey is unscientific, but serves as a gauge of actual price trends across the state. This survey is based on shelf price and does not reflect special prices and promotional gimmicks. Shoppers involved in this year's survey were asked to identify the best in-store price, excluding promotional coupons and special deals.

The Arizona Farm Bureau is a grassroots organization dedicated to preserving and improving the agriculture industry through member involvement in education, political activities, programs and services. As a member services organization, individuals can become a member by contacting the Farm Bureau. Go to www.azfb.org to learn more.

