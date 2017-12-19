PD: 5 men busted in undercover prostitution operation in Prescott Valley

Five men were arrested in an undercover prostitution sting operation, according to police. (Source: Prescott Valley Police Department)

Five men were arrested in an undercover prostitution sting operation at a Prescott Valley motel, police said.

The operation happened sometime last week.

Robert Glenn Hoskovec and Jeremy Buschbaum were booked on one count each of misdemeanor count of prostitution.

Miguel Ruiz-Recendiz, Richard Simental and Alan Majerus face more serious charges. They were each booked on one felony count of prostitution with a minor who was 16 years old.

No other information was available.

