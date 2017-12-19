Speak of the Devils Podcast: Sun Bowl Preview and Signing Day Review

The #SpeakingVictory era is near its end.

After a look at the latest coaching news, we review how Arizona State did during the opening of the early signing period with Hod Rabino of DevilsDigest.com (15:24) and examine each of the 11 new signees (40:25). We then talk with two of the newest Sun Devils, LB Christian LaValle (54:39) and DB Ely Doyle (1:03:21).

Next up, we talk with RB Eno Benjamin (1:10:33) and DT Tashon Smallwood (1:14:20) about their seasons, the impact of the coaching change, and what's next for each of them.

We then look ahead to ASU's Sun Bowl battle with North Carolina State. First up, we go behind enemy lines with Jacey Zembal of TheWolfpacker.com (1:18:48). Then, we break down the game and give our final predictions of the season (1:40:15).

