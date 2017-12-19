So-called 'Thirsty Cowboy' robbery suspect arrested

Mesa police have arrested a man who has been dubbed the "Thirsty Cowboy" robber.

Police say that over between Nov. 27 and Dec. 12, Aaron Hess robbed several drink stores across Mesa and Tempe.

Those stores included a Water and Ice store, Fiiz Drinks and a Bahama Bucks.

In most of most of the robberies, Hess reportedly wore a plaid shirt or a cowboy hat.

Hess faces two counts of armed robbery with a deadly weapon, three counts of aggravated assault, one count of attempted armed robbery and three counts of kidnapping.

Police say Hess is currently on probation after serving 10 years in prison for armed robbery.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.