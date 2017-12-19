Unlicensed architect overbilled Scottsdale Unified by 'hundreds of thousands,' report finds

Segal said she uncovered several areas of concern about the architectural firm and its principles that she would turn over to the Arizona Attorney General’s Office and the Arizona Board of Technical Registration. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

An architectural firm hired by the Scottsdale Unified School District for a multimillion-dollar renovation project was not properly licensed, failed to disclose the felony conviction of its president on paperwork, and appears to have overbilled the district by “hundreds of thousands of dollars,” according to a report presented Tuesday to the governing board.

The findings were announced by Susan Segal of the Gust Rosenfeld law firm, an attorney hired by SUSD to investigate the district’s procurement practices after several complaints from parents about the way the contract was awarded.

Scottsdale Unified awarded a contract to redesign several school sites to a firm called Hunt & Caraway Architects through a non-profit procurement agency rather than a public process.

Segal said she interviewed at least 10 witnesses and found no evidence that the district violated any procurement laws when it selected Hunt & Caraway. Segal also said she did not find evidence that district employees were unduly influenced or coerced, although she noted she did not have the power to subpoena bank records.

However, Segal said she uncovered several areas of concern about the architectural firm and its principles that she would turn over to the Arizona Attorney General’s Office and the Arizona Board of Technical Registration.

Among those concerns:

Hunt & Caraway failed to disclose that its then-president and lead architect, Brian A. Robichaux, had a prior felony theft conviction on procurement documents from 2013, Segal said.

Robichaux was not a registered architect and there were no registered architects on the selection committee for the Construction Manager at Risk, which Segal said are indications “the law was clearly violated.” Segal said Robichaux falsely represented that he was a registered architect on at least two occasions.

Hunt & Caraway appears to have overbilled SUSD by “hundreds of thousands of dollars,” Segal said, although the exact amount is unclear. The firm has been charging the district a 7 percent fee on at least three projects, Segal said, rather than the agreed-upon fee schedule of six percent.

Tempe Elementary School District is also currently using Hunt & Caraway through a similar procurement process. Tempe Elementary spokeswoman Christine Trujillo confirmed the contract in an email, but when asked if the district would review the arrangement in light of the concerns in Scottsdale, she did not immediately respond.

Hunt & Caraway did not return a call Monday seeking comment.

