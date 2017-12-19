Where's my gift card? Ahwatukee homeowners complain about holiday cards ripped open

Liz Davis with the U.S. Postal Inspector's Office said that thieves aren't always to blame. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

It's a busy week for mail carriers, delivering one last batch of holiday cards before Christmas.

But a number of homeowners in Ahwatukee have felt a little cheated after opening their mailboxes.

A torn and tattered card arrived for Amy De Klyen's husband a few days ago.

It was supposed to have a gift card inside, but it was empty.

"Yeah, it makes you wonder what else didn't make it through the mail," said De Klyen. "What else am I personally missing at this point that I should have gotten?"

Instead, the envelopes arrived torn open, and no gift card inside.

"It's appalling," said De Klyen. "Just the idea that somebody feels like that's OK for them to do that is very bothersome."

However, Liz Davis with the U.S. Postal Inspector's Office said that thieves aren't always to blame.

"Occasionally the machines that sort the mail can damage the envelope, especially when the envelope is not uniform (like a bump caused by a gift card being inside)," Davis wrote in a statement. "We are investigating the machines that process the routes with damaged mail."

They also investigate any possible misconduct by postal employees.

Davis said the best thing customers can do when they send gift cards in the mail is to use a padded envelope.

It's also a good idea to make sure the envelope is securely sealed and doesn't have any loose corners.

If carriers happen to spot a damaged piece of mail prior to delivery, they're supposed to place it in a bag that states the postal service regrets the item was damaged and then they report it to management, Davis said.

Customers with damaged or missing mail should file a complaint online or call 1-877-876-2455.

