Deputy rescues owl trapped in barbed wire fence; owl now flying free

From rescue to release, there's a happy holiday ending to the story of an owl that found himself trapped in a barbed wire fence.

Back on Sept. 7, Deputy Ted Bumstead of the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office noticed the Great Horned Owl trapped in a barbed wire fence in the Ashfork area.

The deputy approached and saw that a section of the owl's right wing was wrapped completely around all four barbs of the fence.

The deputy, having prior experience handling birds of prey, was able to remove the owl without further injury.

After unwrapping the owl's wing from the barbs, the deputy confirmed the owl would need rehabilitation as it would not be able to fly. The presumed mama owl was spotted nearby in a juniper tree, but she flew away after the young owl was removed from the fence.

The owl was brought to an Arizona Game and Fish Department (AZGFD) official in Seligman and was then sent to Liberty Wildlife campus in Phoenix for treatment and rehabilitation over the next several months.

Once the owl was nursed back to health, AZGFD invited Deputy Bumstead to release the creature back into the wild.

So, on the morning of Dec. 8, 2017, in a remote area of Seligman, the Great Horned Owl returned to the wild upon release by Deputy Bumstead.

