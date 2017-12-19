Arizona man gets 180-year prison sentence for Coolidge Youth Center shooting

A man was sentenced to more than 180 years in prison after he was convicted of shooting at a group of children outside a youth center in southern Arizona.

The Casa Grande Dispatch reports 21-year-old Rollin Johnson was sentenced Monday after a jury found him guilty last month of charges that included firing at a structure, assisting a criminal street gang and two dozen counts of aggravated assault.

Johnson and four others were arrested in May. Authorities say he fired at least 12 rounds from a handgun at a group of children and teenagers outside the Coolidge Youth Center. Two people were injured.

Some of the charges held increased penalties because they were classified as crimes against children.

Johnson declined to make a statement to the court before sentencing.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.