Ben's Bells project spreads kindness throughout Arizona

Ben's Bells project spreads kindness throughout ArizonaPosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
UPDATE
No bond for man accused of killing estranged wife, 2 children and shooting at officers
No bond for man accused of killing estranged wife, 2 children and shooting at officers
Charged with three counts of first-degree murder and nearly 20 counts of aggravated assault on an officer, Anthony Ross made his first court appearance Tuesday.More >
Charged with three counts of first-degree murder and nearly 20 counts of aggravated assault on an officer, Anthony Ross made his first court appearance Tuesday.More >
7 people hurt following rollover crash on northbound I-17 near Sunset Point
7 people hurt following rollover crash on northbound I-17 near Sunset Point
According to the Daisy Mountain Fire Department, seven people were hurt following the crash. Three of those victims are children.More >
According to the Daisy Mountain Fire Department, seven people were hurt following the crash. Three of those victims are children.More >
Police say Phoenix baby bent in half by father has died
Police say Phoenix baby bent in half by father has died
Police say the baby boy whose father is accused of bending him in half to silence his crying has died.More >
Police say the baby boy whose father is accused of bending him in half to silence his crying has died.More >
Probation ending years after 8-year-old killed father and another man in Flagstaff
Probation ending years after 8-year-old killed father and another man in Flagstaff
Probation is coming to a close years after an 8-year-old boy killed his father and another man in Flagstaff.More >
Probation is coming to a close years after an 8-year-old boy killed his father and another man in Flagstaff.More >
D-backs' first-round pick pays off parents' mortgage for Christmas
D-backs' first-round pick pays off parents' mortgage for Christmas
The Arizona Diamondbacks' first-round pick in 2017 delivered a Christmas present to his parents they'll never forget.More >
The Arizona Diamondbacks' first-round pick in 2017 delivered a Christmas present to his parents they'll never forget.More >
UPDATE
Abused Husky puppy 'BB Bear' spends Christmas in new forever home
Abused Husky puppy 'BB Bear' spends Christmas in new forever home
The abused Husky puppy "BB Bear" spent his first Christmas in his forever home after recently being adopted.More >
The abused Husky puppy "BB Bear" spent his first Christmas in his forever home after recently being adopted.More >
Reported SpaceX rocket seen over Arizona sky
Reported SpaceX rocket seen over Arizona sky
A mysterious object was seen apparently zooming across the night sky over Arizona Friday evening, leaving a trail of bright light in its wake.More >
A mysterious object was seen apparently zooming across the night sky over Arizona Friday evening, leaving a trail of bright light in its wake.More >
Cardinals' Fitzgerald writes Christmas tribute to John McCain
Cardinals' Fitzgerald writes Christmas tribute to John McCain
Though not political, Fitzgerald said, he admires McCain for voting with his conscience, adding that it "can seem like a rare quality these days."More >
Though not political, Fitzgerald said, he admires McCain for voting with his conscience, adding that it "can seem like a rare quality these days."More >
Neighbors call 911 after seeing ‘dummy’ hanging Christmas lights from roof
Neighbors call 911 after seeing ‘dummy’ hanging Christmas lights from roof
There are Christmas decorations. Then, there are Christmas exclamations.More >
There are Christmas decorations. Then, there are Christmas exclamations.More >
PD: Woman dies after being mauled by dog at Phoenix kennel
PD: Woman dies after being mauled by dog at Phoenix kennel
Phoenix police say a woman has died after she was mauled by a dog at a Phoenix boarding kennel.More >
Phoenix police say a woman has died after she was mauled by a dog at a Phoenix boarding kennel.More >
Suspect dies following officer-involved shooting in central Phoenix
Suspect dies following officer-involved shooting in central Phoenix
No officers were hurt in the shooting.More >
No officers were hurt in the shooting.More >
Ashlee DeMartino is excited to finally be back in her hometown of Phoenix.
Click to learn more about Ashlee.
Ashlee DeMartino
Weekend Weather Anchor
An award-winning journalist, Ashlee has worn many hats in her career, one-woman-band, executive producer, anchor, reporter and morning traffic reporter. However, her main focus and passion is weather.
As a Weather Anchor Ashlee has seen the power and destruction of mother-nature up close and personal, reporting on ravaging wildfires, devastating floods, 100 car pile ups in the fog and the rare snow and ice storm on the Las Vegas Strip.
Ashlee graduated from Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and is currently enrolled at Mississippi State University in the Geosciences program finishing her degree in Meteorology.
Fun Facts About Ashlee
- Former Arizona Cardinals Cheerleader
- Worked for Mattel as Barbie
- Dancing with the Las Vegas Stars Champion
- World Traveler
- Wine and Chocolate connoisseur…never met a carb she didn’t like
- Cat named Tino
Featured VideoMore>>
-
State pays millions to settle sexual harassment claims
State pays millions to settle sexual harassment claims
Records show 14 government agencies paid a total of $2,052,646 to settle 27 sexual harassment claims.More >
Records show 14 government agencies paid a total of $2,052,646 to settle 27 sexual harassment claims.More >
Ben's Bells
Ben's Bells project spreads kindness throughout Arizona
Ben's Bells project spreads kindness throughout Arizona
Each month, the group hangs 100 bells in various locations for people to find. Each bell has a tag with a simple message.More >
Each month, the group hangs 100 bells in various locations for people to find. Each bell has a tag with a simple message.More >
City of Phoenix investigating Ahwatukee smell
City of Phoenix investigating Ahwatukee smell
There’s an awful odor that comes and goes in Ahwatukee and nobody seems to know what’s causing it.More >
There’s an awful odor that comes and goes in Ahwatukee and nobody seems to know what’s causing it.More >
Tuesday @ 9 p.m. on 3TV: Fresh food market saving lives
Tuesday @ 9 p.m. on 3TV: Fresh food market saving lives
See one man's healthy transformation and the fresh food Valley market that is saving hundreds of lives -- Tuesday at 9 p.m. on 3TV.More >
See one man's healthy transformation and the fresh food Valley market that is saving hundreds of lives -- Tuesday at 9 p.m. on 3TV.More >
Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>
VIDEO: Suspect in custody after killing woman and 2 kids in Phoenix
VIDEO: Suspect in custody after killing woman and 2 kids in Phoenix
A suspect is in custody after a standoff, shootout with Phoenix police.More >
A suspect is in custody after a standoff, shootout with Phoenix police.More >
VIDEO: Teen hopes to walk again after serious crash
VIDEO: Teen hopes to walk again after serious crash
A Valley teen survived a serious crash and is now working hard to learn to walk again. (Monday, Dec. 25, 2017)More >
VIDEO: Woman shot, man & children inside apartment as standoff ensues
VIDEO: Woman shot, man & children inside apartment as standoff ensues
A woman was shot at an apartment complex and a man is inside an apartment possibly with two kids in Phoenix, police said. (Monday, Dec. 25, 2017)More >
RAW VIDEO: 7 people hurt following rollover crash on northbound I-17 near Sunset Point
RAW VIDEO: 7 people hurt following rollover crash on northbound I-17 near Sunset Point
Seven people are hurt following a rollover crash that occurred on Interstate 17 near the Sunset Point area Monday.(Video courtesy: Erin Kenly McDonald) STORY: http://bit.ly/2l7u3Xh
Seven people are hurt following a rollover crash that occurred on Interstate 17 near the Sunset Point area Monday.(Video courtesy: Erin Kenly McDonald) STORY: http://bit.ly/2l7u3XhMore >
RAW VIDEO: Suspect gets into shootout with Phoenix police officers
RAW VIDEO: Suspect gets into shootout with Phoenix police officers
VIEWER DISCRETION ADVISED: A suspect who killed a woman and two kids opens fire at Phoenix police officers.More >
VIEWER DISCRETION ADVISED: A suspect who killed a woman and two kids opens fire at Phoenix police officers.More >
VIDEO: Rescue group volunteer attacked, killed by Akita in Phoenix
VIDEO: Rescue group volunteer attacked, killed by Akita in Phoenix
A woman who was attacked by an Akita at a dog boarding facility has died from her injuries. The dog was a rescue and the woman was a volunteer for the very organization that owned him. (December 20, 2017)More >