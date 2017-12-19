Chino Valley soccer coach arrested on teen sex charge

A Chino Valley soccer coach faces charges of sexual assault and sexual contact with a minor for an incident that happened at a party involving high school players and their friends.

Chino Valley Police spokesman Lt. Vincent Schaan says 22-year-old Jose Eduardo Beltran Romaniz was arrested Monday.

Schaan says Romaniz brought alcohol to the Dec. 9 party at a soccer player's house and engaged in drinking games. The next day a 16-year-old girl reported she was assaulted at the party.

Police say he acknowledged buying alcohol for the party and engaging in sex acts with the teenage victim while she was drunk. Romaniz was set for an initial court appearance Tuesday afternoon and no attorney information was available.

Romaniz was a contract coach at Chino Valley High School.

The Chino Valley School District released the following statement:

Jose Beltran Romaniz, a graduate of Chino Valley High School, had been a volunteer coach during the fall of 2017 for the district. The event that occurred took place off campus and not during school hours. In all cases like this, staff is concerned about the health, safety, and welfare of our students and has taken precautions to ensure that Mr. Romaniz will not be on campus and will have no further involvement with the district. We have no other information about the incident and any further questions or information should be directed to the Chino Valley Police Department who is handling the investigation.

