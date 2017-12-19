'Property Wars' star Scott Menaged sentenced to 17 years in federal prison

'Property Wars' star Scott Menaged sentenced to 17 years in federal prisonPosted: Updated:
Most Popular Stories
UPDATE: Police arrest Buckeye mom in shooting death of 2-year-old son
The mother of a toddler who was shot and killed last week is being held on a $750,000 cash-only bond as she faces a charge of second-degree murder in her son't death.
MCSO: Shoe prints lead to arrest of man who shot at power plant workers
A west Valley man has been arrested for shooting at power plant employees and the type of sandals he wore helped law enforcement catch him, the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said.
Pit bulls on the loose after killing 2 mini-ponies, horse
Authorities confirmed Monday they are searching for two pit bulls on the loose in Butler County after the dogs killed two mini-horses and an adult horse last week.
Scottsdale Unified school renovation contract awarded to convicted felon
The Scottsdale Unified School District's Governing Board met behind closed doors with attorneys again Monday, as some parents are demanding to know why the district hired a convicted felon for a major school renovation project.
Man admits to beheading wife, storing head in freezer
A Central Texas man has been sentenced to 52 years in prison in the decapitation death of his wife.
MLB pitcher donates $9.4 million 'dream home' to special-needs camp
Texas Rangers pitcher Cole Hamels and his wife, Heidi, are donating a mansion and 100 acres of land in southwest Missouri to charity that provides camps for children with special needs.
Warrants: Burglary suspect performed sex act on sleeping victim in Upstate
The Oconee County Sheriff's Office said a man is facing charged in connection with a burglary and sexual assault.
Test of old rape kit leads to indictment of man on sexual assault charges
Results from a previously untested sex assault kit from 2005 have led to the indictment of a now 28-year-old man in connection with a string crimes committed over a four-year period.
Cats are being shot with BB guns in south Phoenix
It's a mystery who would do something so horrible.
Video: Child in stroller caught in middle of chaotic mall fight
A video posted on Facebook shows several people kicking and punching each other outside a JCPenney store at the Edison Mall in Fort Myers, Florida.
Phoenix homicide victim had been reported as missing person
Police say a woman believed to be a Phoenix homicide victim had been reported as a missing person in Glendale.
Most Popular Videos
VIDEO: Mother arrested in shooting death of Buckeye toddler, per PD
Police said on Monday that officers have arrested the mother of a toddler who was found shot to death on Friday. (Monday, December 18, 2017)
Child in stroller gets in middle of chaotic mall brawl
(Source: WBBH via CNN)
VIDEO: Scottsdale Unified spending investigation
Some parents want answers as to why a convicted felon got a contract for a major school renovation project from Scottsdale Unified School District. (Monday, December 18, 2017)
Man says pit bulls killed his horses
VIDEO: Boy shot to death, woman stabbed in Buckeye
Police released new details about an incident on Friday and said it left a 2-year-old boy dead and a woman stabbed. (Sunday, December 17, 2017)
Video shows UPS drivers throwing packages all over woman's front yard
Video shows UPS drivers throwing packages all over woman's front yard