'Property Wars' star Scott Menaged sentenced to 17 years in federal prison

Scott Menaged, best known from the reality TV show “Property Wars,” was arrested in May in a case investigated by the Internal Revenue Service and the Department of Homeland Security. (Source: Discovery Channel)

A former reality TV personality will spend the next 17 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to bank fraud, money laundering and aggravated identity theft.

A judge sentenced Scott Menaged, 40, Tuesday afternoon and also ordered him to pay his victims nearly $33.6 million in restitution.

[RELATED: 'Property Wars' star pleads guilty to ID theft in Phoenix]

“Menaged, who operated a real estate investment business as well as retail furniture stores, embezzled millions in loans meant for real estate purchases and provided fake real estate purchase documents to conceal the fraud,” according to a news release from the Office of the United State Attorney. “Menaged used the embezzled money to support his lavish lifestyle that included travel, million dollar homes, and luxury vehicles.”

When that money was no longer available to him, Menaged “orchestrated an elaborate identity theft scheme.”

“Menaged obtained the names and personal identification information of recently deceased individuals and used their information to submit fake credit applications from his furniture stores to various banks,” the news releases explained. “In fact, no real furniture purchases ever took place. The ID theft scheme resulted in more than $2 million losses to the banks.”

“Menaged engaged in a multi-year fraud scheme and brazenly stole from his victims -- their money, their identities, and ultimately their trust,” stated First Assistant United States Attorney Elizabeth A. Strange.

Menaged, best known from the reality TV show “Property Wars,” was arrested in May in a case investigated by the Internal Revenue Service and the Department of Homeland Security.

[RELATED: 'Property Wars' star facing trial for wire fraud in Phoenix]

Discovery Channel's "Property Wars" ran for a six-episode season in 2012 and then a 24-episode season in 2013. The premise was that Menaged and others bid to purchase foreclosed home without first seeing the inside.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.