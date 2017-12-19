CNN poll: Sen. John McCain more popular among Dems than Republicans

By Sophie Tatum, CNN

Arizona GOP Sen. John McCain is viewed more favorably by Democrats and independents than Republicans, a CNN Poll conducted by SSRS released Tuesday shows.

Sixty-eight percent of Democrats said they had a favorable opinion of the Republican senator, whereas 48 percent of independents and 46 percent of Republicans responded the same way.

McCain is popular overall, the poll shows, with 54 percent of adults answering that they had a positive view of the Arizona lawmaker.

Only 30 percent said their opinion of McCain was unfavorable.

McCain returned to Arizona on Sunday, where he is continuing to recover from the side-effects of chemotherapy for a brain tumor.

[MORE: Sen. John McCain's brain cancer diagnosis]

His return home came just before the vote on a massive Republican tax overhaul bill.

[RELATED: Sen. John McCain back in hospital for cancer treatment]

"Senator McCain has returned to Arizona and will undergo physical therapy and rehabilitation at Mayo Clinic," McCain's office said in a statement Sunday. "He is grateful for the excellent care he continues to receive, and appreciates the outpouring of support from people all over the country. He looks forward to returning to Washington in January."

[RELATED: McCain says he's feeling well, vows return in January]

The poll was conducted by telephone December 14-17 among a random national sample of 1,001 adults. Results for the full sample have a margin of sampling error of plus or minus 3.6 percentage points, it is 7.3 points for the party breakdown.

[MORE: Sen. John McCain stories]

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

The-CNN-Wire ™ & © 2017 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.