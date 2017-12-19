Phoenix police & 'Blue Santa' deliver holiday cheer to health care facility

Dozens of Phoenix police officers delivered bags full of Christmas presents to folks in need of some holiday cheer Tuesday.

This is the 28th year in a row Phoenix PD has donated holiday gifts to severely injured adults and children at Hacienda Health Care.

"For the last 28 years, PD has come to our campus to, really, save the holiday spirit here," said Arlin Acosta with Hacienda Health Care. "Everyone deserves to enjoy the holidays and deserves to be remembered and be loved, and that's exactly what Phoenix PD Does for us every year."

"This started 28 years ago when police and fire personnel responded to a fire at the facility," said Sgt. Vince Lewis with the Phoenix Police Department. "Afterward, they noticed there was no hint of Christmas. Since then every year the Phoenix PD has brought presents and good cheer to the facility and to clients who might not otherwise have a holiday."

The Hacienda Health Care facility provides long-term, short-term and round-the-clock care to infants, children and adults with complex medical needs.

"Many of our clients don't have family members, and some of them do but they can't afford to provide those gifts of they live too far away to do that for them," said Acosta.

"It's huge for us," said Sgt. Lewis. "It's an opportunity to connect with the community. It's a good opportunity for us to serve and to give back.

Tuesday's event included a "gift Parade, and also a visit from Blue Santa, who arrived in a police motorcade.

