Pet of the week: Terri

It’s been quite an emotional couple few months for Terri, but hopefully she can close out 2017 on a high note.

This 4-year-old domestic shorthair made her way into our care following the passing of her previous caretaker. With nobody else able to look after her, Terri was brought into the Arizona Humane Society’s Second Chance Animal Trauma Hospital™ where it was discovered that she was pregnant.

Unable to be put up for adoption, Terri instead spent some time with one of AHS’ amazing Foster Heroes until she was able to give birth and make a successful recovery.

[CRITTER CORNER: Pet and animal news]

Knowing that her newborns are in good hands, Terri is now looking for a forever home for herself, preferably with a family that can be patient with her as she adapts to yet another new environment.

Terri would benefit most from a quiet home where she can hide and adjust at her own pace. It typically takes her a little time to warm up to new people, but nobody can blame her after her recent roller coaster ride.

Come visit Terri today at our Campus for Compassion and you’ll quickly understand why the staff and volunteers are rooting for this amazing gal to find the perfect home in time for the holidays.

