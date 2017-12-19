Tuesday, December 19

Winter break camps for girls: Glam it up with the Glam Squad

Girly Girlz is every girl's dream come true! Welcome to the girliest place on earth! And beginning Thursday, Dec 28th, the Scottsdale shop will be holding winter break camps for the kids. Because, what will you do to keep the kids occupied and entertained while they're away from school for the holidays?

GIRLY GIRLZ in Scottsdale.

Winter Camp Registration

Glam sessions, crafts, karaoke, games, sweets, and more!

Session 1: Thurs., Dec. 28 & Fri., Dec. 29, 10 a.m. 2 p.m.

Session 2: Wed., Jan. 3 & Thurs., Jan. 4, 10 a.m. 2 p.m.

$75/girly per session. Advance registration required.

For more information: www.Girly-Girlz.com

Winter Camp: Ninja Zone

As we head into the holiday break, you might be struggling with how to keep the kids from bouncing off the walls with boredom. Winter camps will soon be in full swing, and if you've got kids who need to burn off some energy, stay busy and active, how does the Ninja Zone at Impact Gymnastics sound?

Full Day Camp (9am-3pm)

Advanced Rate: $60/Day or $175/Wk.

Drop in Rate: $65/Day or $195/Wk.

Half Day Camp (9am-12pm or 12pm-3pm)

Advanced Rate: $35/Day or $100/Wk.

Drop in Rate: $40/Day or $120/Wk.

AGES: 3 (must be POTTY trained)15 years Extended care available from 8-9am and 3-4pm

Activities include: warm up, group games, small group rotations to specific events, team building (small and whole group),

They will provide one morning snack, crafts, open gym time. Must bring a sack lunch for full day campers.

Please visit the Hospitality Center or call by phone to register (602) 870-7574

For more information: www.impactgymaz.com

Impact Gymnastics Academy

7812 N. 12th Street

Phoenix, AZ 85020

Phone: (602) 870-7574

Get Christmas decor inspiration through Valley woman

Traci Estenson decorates her house every year with more than 100 Christmas trees, each with their own theme. It's a remarkable endeavor which takes her weeks, and each has their own unique story. She joins us with ideas and inspiration on how we can also become decor experts in our own homes.

She hosts fund-raising events at the home, including and especially for the East Valley Women's League, which puts on the Cinderella Affair every year when high school juniors and seniors get free prom dresses, shoes and accessories.

For more information on the Cinderella Affair visit: http://cinderellaaffair.org/ and the East Valley Women's League website, visit: www.evwl.org

Holiday tablespaces

If you'll be hosting Christmas dinner, you can "wow" your guests with unique tablescape designs. Designer Yvette Craddock shows us three different looks you can recreate yourself for your holiday table this year.

How to decorate your table for the holiday season:

o Incorporating vintage and contemporary items including how to mix

o Centerpiece ideas including florals and other decorative items that viewers already have in the home that are appropriate for the table

o Using neutral, timeless color schemes

o Extending your tabletop space with a bar cart

For more information: www.yvettecraddock.com and www.mgbwhome.com

New Cactus Bowl gear available

Let the rivalry begin! UCLA (Olivia's alma mater) and Kansas State (Scott's alma mater) will face off Dec 26th at Chase Field at 7 p.m. for the 29th Annual Cactus Bowl. And the merch is already available. Mike Nealy and Fiesta Bowl mascot Spirit shows us the latest UCLA and Kansas State gear, plus they show us what's hot for the Fiesta Bowl between Penn State and Washington. Merchandise for both the Cactus Bowl and PlayStation Fiesta Bowl is available at the Fiesta Bowl Museum in Scottsdale.

Merchandise for the Cactus Bowl and PlayStation Fiesta Bowl is now on sale at the Fiesta Bowl Museum in Scottsdale

Game tickets still available for sale for Fiesta Bowl and Cactus Bowl

Visit FiestaBowl.org or CactusBowl.com for more details or to purchase

Cactus Bowl is December 26 at 7 pm at Chase Field and features Kansas State (Scott Pasmore alma mater) vs. UCLA (Olivia Fierro alma mater)

PlayStation Fiesta Bowl is December 30 at 2 pm at University of Phoenix Stadium with Penn State taking on University of Washington

Other events during the week include Cactus Bowl Live! Concert with LOCASH on December 26 at 4 pm at PHX Convention Center, Oasis Pregame Party before Cactus Bowl, Fiesta Bowl pregame parties and of course the NBAZ Fiesta Bowl Parade right here on 3TV at 9 am on December 30th.

Tickets for Cactus Bowl LIVE! are available at FiestaBowl.org/Tickets or by calling (480) 350-0911. Options for the event include:

$40 includes General Admission Concert ticket and Upper Level Cactus Bowl game ticket (exact seat locations subject to availability)

$75 includes General Admission Concert ticket and Lower Level Cactus Bowl ticket

$150 includes VIP Meet and Greet with LOCASH, Club Level Cactus Bowl ticket, Parking pass (exact seat locations subject to availability)

For more information: www.FiestaBowl.org or www.CactusBowl.com

Holiday fashion just for the guys

He is an international media personality, and a celebrity stylist, so naturally we had to turn to him to help dress the guys. The holidays aren’t just about fashion for the ladies. The men have to look good too. Derek Warburton joins us with how the dude in your life should dress when meeting the parents, how to turn your work outfit into a play outfit, and how the guys can rock it on New Year’s Eve.

For more information: https://www.instagram.com/derekwarburton/