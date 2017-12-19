Glendale warns residents of recent water service scam

The Glendale Police Department and the Glendale Water Services Department are warning residents of a recent water service scam being run in the city.

Glendale police said at least three homes have been targeted by unknown subjects, posing as Glendale Water Services employees between Nov. 12 to Nov. 30. Each incident occurred during the day.

In each situation, a male or female suspect approaches the home and claims to be working for the water services department. In one of the incidents, it was a black female holding a clipboard. In another incident, it was a white male and black male, both holding clipboards, and the last incident involved two males of an unknown race.

The suspects claim to need entry into the home saying that he or she needs to test the water or supply free filters. Luckily, no one has been stolen from or injured at this point.

"We are very concerned to hear that imposters are approaching residents and asking to come in their home," said Glendale Water Services Director Craig Johnson in a news release. "Under no circumstances would anyone from Glendale's Water Services department ever check water by knocking on a homeowner's door asking to come inside."

The City of Glendale reminds residents that water is checked from places outside the home, there is no need to check water from inside the home. Glendale Water Services staff wears city uniforms, including blue shirts and hats with city logos. Lastly, staff will always drive a city vehicle with City of Glendale logos and staff never initiate random checks.

If anyone comes to your residence, posing as a city official, please contact the Glendale Police Department at 623-930-3000.

