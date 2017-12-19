DPS: 2 people hurt after truck rolls, goes through fence in Tempe

Two people were hurt after a truck rolled on the Loop 202 entrance ramp causing it to go through a fence in Tempe. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Two people were hurt after a truck rolled on the Loop 202 entrance ramp causing it to go through a fence in Tempe, according to the Department of Public Safety.

DPS troopers responded to a rollover crash on the Loop 202 and Scottsdale Road entrance ramp around 2 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Troopers were initially told that someone was trapped inside of the vehicle but when they arrived, everyone was able to get out of the truck. The truck managed to go through construction fencing off the road after it had rolled over.

At least one person was transported to the hospital with unknown injuries. Another person was said to be injured but it is unclear if they were transported.

The on-ramp was restricted for a short time while troopers cleaned up and investigated the scene. It was reopened before 3:45 a.m.

