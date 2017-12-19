Holiday hope: D-backs president and wife share emotional journey

Derrick and Amy Hall have a lot to celebrate this holiday season. The D-backs ignited the Valley with a playoff run in 2017 but their biggest victory came off the field.



"I feel great, I'm so grateful for every day that I have," says Amy, Derrick's wife. "I'm pretty close, I'm done with all my treatment. Surgery and then radiation and then another follow up chemo treatment and chemo pills. And two clean scans, so I guess that I can say that I'm cancer-free."

[SPECIAL SECTION: Arizona Diamondbacks]

Less than two years ago, Amy was diagnosed with an aggressive form of triple-negative breast cancer.



"It was tough, she's always been the healthiest and strongest in our household," says Derrick, D-backs president and CEO. "To come home at night and see her be asleep on the couch. It was still her, but it didn't look like her. Our son was still at home then and he and our daughter could sense it. I think any of us would have traded places with her but she never would have had it."

[RELATED: Cancer survivor, D-backs CEO Derrick Hall launches charitable foundation]



Amy's closest confidant had walked his own cancer journey. Derrick was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2011. After his prostate was removed, he started the Derrick Hall Pro-State Foundation, to help those diagnosed maintain a "pro" state of mind.

"We've both been through it," says Derrick. "My journey was a lot simpler and easier than hers. Seeing what she's gone through and the positive attitude she's had and the example she's set for our kids. I've always said, 'you never complain.' Her answer was always 'that's not an option.'"



Derrick wasn't the only one to join Amy's team, a whole community rallied around the D-backs first lady.

[MORE: Wife of Diamondbacks CEO diagnosed with breast cancer]

"When I found out I was diagnosed, I had good friends reach out to me and even complete strangers," says Amy. "I look back on my battle with cancer and there were so many times that complete strangers would reach out to me. They would send me a card, stop me at the grocery store. I had someone stop me at the airport. I get super emotional talking about it...tap me on the shoulder and say, 'keep fighting.' I know it's so important for me to reach out to people. It's the smallest thing, that mentally and physically to just push through the tough moments."



By telling their story, the Hall's hope to keep fighting cancer for years to come.

"People would say we're praying for you," says Derrick. "I feel the prayers. We just hope everyone has a more healthy and happy new year coming up."

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.