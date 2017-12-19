Phoenix teen entrepreneur finds success with her 'Keto Cracker'

"It's amazing what she's accomplished," said Gita, glowing as she talks about her daughter. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

While many teenagers are hanging out with friends or playing video games after school, 17-year-old Nyah Kshatriya is busy running her business. She created the "Keto Cracker," and after just a couple of months on the market, the teen has already filled hundreds of orders.

Instead of working a summer job, the young entrepreneur looked for a different kind of opportunity to make a little money. She was inspired by her mom's healthy lifestyle.

"Ketogenic was something I was introduced to at the gym and I thought I would give it a try," says Gita Kshatriya, Nyah's mother. "On a ketogenic diet, you can't have carbs. I said if you can develop something that has no carbs but can give me the crunch, like a cracker, that would be awesome. So she took that and she ran with it."

Nyah spent a lot of time in the kitchen experimenting. She went through quite a few recipes before she felt like she perfected it.

"I took out some things, and I added some other things. I messed with the baking temperature, and I got it down after a while," explained Nyah.

But once she knew she had a good recipe, the young entrepreneur had to market her product. So she turned to social media.

"I found some people on Instagram that [sic] did the ketogenic diet and had a lot of followers. I sent them some samples just to see if these are good or not. They actually really liked them and they posted them on their Instagram pages," Nyah said.

Nyah's business venture has taken off since then. She now rents commercial kitchen space to meet demand. Additionally, her family members all pitch in the help fill orders.

"It's amazing what she's accomplished," said Gita, glowing as she talks about her daughter. "I think some of the things she's learned, but she has also taught us also is that it's OK to fail. The first recipe didn't work out and that was OK. The first few boxes of crackers she shipped out, some were a little cracked and she figured out a better way to ship them. She's just stuck through it and it's awesome to see."

Already, Nyah has developed different flavors for her Keto Cracker. Her healthy product is off to a healthy start on the market.

