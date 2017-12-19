Donors, volunteers deliver Christmas gifts for families in need in Mesa

Hundreds of Arizona’s families will be able to celebrate the holidays and it's all thanks to some Phoenix-area volunteers.

Volunteers and donors from the "Save the Family" housing program delivered gifts to about 350 families Monday morning in Mesa.

The program sponsored more than families in Mesa, Chandler and Tempe, fulfilling the families' wish lists.

[RELATED: Firefighter gifts Christmas tree to Phoenix family in need]

The donated gifts varied from clothes to books and toys.

Each family also got a gift card to buy groceries for the holidays.

According to officials, the Save the Family program is expected to serve more than 700 homeless and impoverished families during the year.

Some of the housing includes the Valor on Eighth, a first-of-its-kind 50-unit affordable housing community targeting low income and formerly homeless female veterans with children.

Save the Family officials added that the families continue to meet goals for establishing income and housing.

Last year, nearly 80 percent of homeless families achieved permanent housing within 10 months, according to officials.

To learn more about Save the Family, click here.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.