40 firefighters battle 1st-alarm fire in Phoenix

Almost 40 firefighters battled a first-alarm fire at a tile and carpet business early Tuesday morning in Phoenix.

According to Phoenix fire, multiple people called 911 reporting fire from the front door and building near McDowell Road and 24th Street.

When firefighters arrived, they found flames and smoke from multiple points of the building. Due to the design of the multiple buildings, they balanced the fire to a first alarm.

Phoenix fire said about 40 firefighters responded to the fire and extinguished the blaze.

No civilians or firefighters were injured during the fire. Fire investigators will remain on scene to determine the cause.

