Phoenix homicide victim had been reported as missing person

Maria Villanueva, 43, was reported missing by Glendale police when she was found dead in Phoenix over the weekend. (Source:GoFundMe.com)

Police say a woman believed to be a Phoenix homicide victim had been reported as a missing person in Glendale.

They say 43-year-old Maria Villanueva was pronounced dead at a residence last Saturday morning.

Phoenix police officers were called in reference to a check welfare and found a woman with obvious physical trauma.

It was later learned that the victim had been reported as a missing person by Glendale police.

Phoenix police say their investigation into Villanueva's death is ongoing.

A GoFundMe page has been set by Villanueva's family to help pay for funeral expenses.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Phoenix Police Department or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

