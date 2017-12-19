Glendale PD: Man arrested in hit-and-run death of pedestrian

The victim of the deadly hit-and-run crash, 65-year-old Ndingi Valens. (Source: Glendale PD)

A man has been arrested in Friday night's hit-and-run death of a pedestrian in Glendale, police said.

According to Glendale police, 49-year-old Jesus Bastidas was traveling westbound on Glendale Avenue near 60th Avenue when he struck 65-year-old Ndingi Valens.

Valens was walking on the sidewalk when he stepped into the roadway. He died at the scene.

Glendale police said a witness who saw the collision was able to pull in front of the truck to get it to stop after taking off from the scene of the accident.

Officers were able to locate Bastidas and his vehicle shortly after.

Police said Bastidas wasn't found to be impaired at the time but speed was a factor.

It's not known whether Bastidas has yet been assigned an attorney.

