Loop 202 westbound closed for hours in Tempe due to crash

Posted: Updated:
(Source: ADOT) (Source: ADOT)
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -

The Loop 202 Red Mountain westbound lanes in Tempe were shut down for hours due to a crash.

ADOT closed the westbound side of the freeway at Scottsdale Road around 8:30 p.m.

According to the Department of Public Safety, the crash involved two vehicles at Center Parkway. It appears one vehicle spun out into the road and came to the rest in the far right lane, DPS said.

Troopers said it involved minor injuries.

It's unusual for the freeway to be closed for hours for a minor injury crash but DPS said troopers were doing a scale measurement of the scene.

The westbound lanes were reopened just after 11:30 p.m.

An investigation is underway into the cause of the crash.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.