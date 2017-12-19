Scottsdale Unified school renovation contract awarded to convicted felon

The Scottsdale Unified School District’s Governing Board met behind closed doors with attorneys again Monday, as some parents are demanding to know why the district hired a convicted felon for a major school renovation project.

The district’s procurement process has attracted the attention of the Arizona Attorney General’s Office. Spokeswoman Mia Garcia confirmed the AG’s office has two open investigations involving Scottsdale Unified and procurement, but declined further comment.

For months, parents have raised concerns about district renovation projects funded by a $229 million bond initiative, particularly the rebuild at Hopi Elementary School.

A design firm called Hunt & Caraway Architects created the plans for Hopi under the company’s lead architect and president, Brian Robichaux.

Court records show Robichaux was convicted of felony theft in a publicly funded construction project. The Arizona Department of Transportation hired Robichaux to build homes in 1996 for the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community Relocation project. Robichaux successfully completed three of the four homes.

According to court records, the architect “made numerous false statements and provided false documentation” about the status of the fourth home to collect $125,653 in payments, which he used for “other, unauthorized purposes.” The home was never built.

Robichaux returned $30,000. “However, he paid no additional monies, although he kept making promises, so the case was referred for prosecution,” records state. Robichaux was ordered to pay more than $95,000 in restitution.

Such a crime should have disqualified Robichaux from a school procurement contract under state law, said Scottsdale Unified parent and activist John Washington.

“If I had been vetting this guy for dogcatcher, I wouldn't have hired him,” Washington said.

Despite the red flag in Robichaux’s past, Hunt & Caraway was awarded the contract to redesign Hopi Elementary without going through the district’s public procurement process. Instead, the firm was approved through 1 Government Procurement Alliance, a Phoenix-based non-profit.

SUSD confirmed it has hired an outside attorney to review its procurement process.

“In the interest of transparency and to ensure taxpayer dollars are spent with the utmost integrity, SUSD General Counsel Michelle Marshall has hired an outside attorney to examine current SUSD procurement processes,” said Scottsdale Unified School District Public Information Officer Erin Helm in a statement.

“Susan Segal with Gust Rosenfeld will conduct that review. To avoid any interference with that process, District officials are not giving interviews at this time.”

Hunt & Caraway has removed Robichaux from its website. In a November letter to superintendent Denise Birdwell, new company president Tamara Caraway announced that Robichaux had resigned and all existing contracts would be under her direction. Caraway did not return a call Monday seeking comment.  

SUSD’s Governing Board will meet again Tuesday in closed session to discuss the procurement topic.

