Cats are being shot with BB guns in south Phoenix

In a neighborhood near 17th Street and Baseline Road, some homeowners are living in fear for their outdoor cats because two have been shot by BB guns in the last six months.

The last attack happened on Sunday. The homeowner, Liza Fritz, says her cat came home with blood dripping from its leg.

"We thought maybe he got in a fight," Fritz said.

But when they rushed the cat to the veterinarian, they found that his leg was broken and a BB was removed.

"I don't think of my neighborhood as a place where people are actually shooting weapons randomly," Fritz said.

Six months prior, Fritz's neighbor Josh Crenshaw nearly lost his cat after it was shot by a BB gun with the BB lodged in its spine.

The cat couldn't walk for months and it cost Crenshaw thousands of dollars in medical care.

"She couldn't move the back side of her body, so we took her to the animal hospital and they did surgery and there was a BB," Crenshaw said.

It's a mystery to them on who would do something so horrible.

They've reached out to police who say they can't pinpoint where the cats were shot. Some are keeping their animals indoors out of fear they won't come back.

"I'd like them to know that this is my family. It hurts everyone in my family when this happens," Fritz said.

