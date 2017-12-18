MCSO: Shoe prints lead to arrest of man who shot at power plant workers

Rodriguez was booked into jail on two counts of aggravated assault and one count of promoting prison contraband. (Source: Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)

The sandals were made from recycled tires and numbers from those tires made the distinctive shoe prints at the scene, MCSO said. (Source: Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)

Deputies said he had sandals that matched the prints left at the shooting scene. (Source: Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)

Hipolito Rodriguez was arrested after MCSO said left distinctive shoe prints at a shooting scene. (Source: Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)

A west Valley man has been arrested for shooting at power plant employees and the type of sandals he wore helped law enforcement catch him, the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said.

Hipolito Rodriguez was taken into custody.

According to deputies, the 18-year-old was dressed in all black and shot at two employees that were driving to Salt River Project’s (SRP) Mesquite Generating Station and Arizona Public Service’s (APS) Redhawk Power Plant on Sunday morning. Both are in Arlington.

The bullets hit the cars but the drivers were not hurt. The incidents were reported to the plant's security and MCSO.

Detectives surveyed the scene and found pieces of the damaged cars and a set of shoe prints. The prints led them to a nearby residence where they found Rodriguez, MCSO said.

Deputies said he had sandals that matched the prints left at the shooting scene. The sandals were made from recycled tires and numbers from those tires made the distinctive shoe prints at the scene, MCSO said.

“It took a committed and expert team of detectives and MCSO evidence technicians to link the print to the suspect. I’m extremely proud of their work on behalf of the people we serve and grateful that the suspect was caught before anyone was injured,” said Sheriff Paul Penzone in a statement.

Deputies said they searched the place and found the shotgun that Rodriguez probably used.

When they interviewed Rodriguez, they found he had methamphetamine, MCSO said.

He was booked into jail on two counts of aggravated assault and one count of promoting prison contraband.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.