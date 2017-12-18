Firefighter gifts Christmas tree to Phoenix family in need

Melissa and her boys cannot thank the fire department enough. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A little Christmas magic came to Melissa and her two boys, Liam and Lennon.

"A Christmas tree on top of their fire truck," said Liam.

Melissa and her husband are going through a bit of a tough time financially. They didn’t have enough money to buy a Christmas tree so she posted on Facebook asking her neighbors if anyone had an extra tree she could borrow.

"The response was just overwhelming. The people were just showing so much kindness," said Melissa.

But one response caught her attention.

"I just responded immediately as soon as I saw the post," said Capt. Bryan Machol of the Phoenix Fire Department.

He asked Melissa if he and his crew at Station 5 could buy a tree for the family and deliver it in a very special way.

"We came around the corner, turned lights and sirens on. We could see as we were driving down the street the boys were really excited. They were jumping up and down and waving," said Machol.

"I thought they were going to go to their house to bring a Christmas tree but instead they stopped and were bringing it to my house. It was pretty cool," said Liam.

“The kids loved it. It was just amazing to see their reaction,” said Melissa.

But the Christmas tree wasn't the only surprise the firefighters had for the kids.

The boys got to visit the firefighters at their station and get a tour, seeing where the firefighters sleep, eat, and train, along with a ride in the fire truck.

"I think it's pretty cool to be here," said Liam.

"It was fun, it really was. The whole experience, it was nice to see how connected they were to it and how much it meant to them,” said Machol.

Melissa and her boys cannot thank the fire department enough.

"From the bottom of my heart to all the guys here, the amount of love you have shown my boys and appreciate your understanding of our situation we just love you guys," said Melissa.

“To know that something as little as giving them a Christmas tree could just make their whole Christmas, it felt good," said Machol.

Melissa is hoping to pay it forward to another family in need next year.

