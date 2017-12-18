Cardinals making QB change after all

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Drew Stanton (5) scrambles from San Francisco 49ers defensive end DeForest Buckner (99) during the second half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017. (Source: AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Blaine Gabbert is out.

Drew Stanton is in.

The Cardinals will have a new starting quarterback Sunday against the New York Giants at University of Phoenix Stadium.

Bruce Arians said he made the decision after watching the game film of Sunday's 20-15 loss to Washington.

"It is no fault of Blaine," Arians said. "I think Blaine is going to be a hell of a player, but Drew already knows all those scenarios. He's healthy enough now and it's just a matter of getting those touchdowns that are there from experience, and trying to win this game."

"But it is no way an indictment on Blaine. I think he's played his ass off for [five] weeks," Arians added.

Stanton hasn't played since Week 9 against Seattle when he hurt his knee.

