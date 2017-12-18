Landfill search extended for missing Phoenix mom

Her live-in boyfriend, Robert Interval Jr. 37, was arrested in her presumed death. (Source: Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)

Crews will spend at least an extra three weeks at a Buckeye landfill searching for a Phoenix woman who has been missing for months.

They started the search for Christine Mustafa in late October but after nine weeks, police said they hadn't been able to get through the entire area where they think her body might be.

Police said the search will end when they have scoured the entire area, which they project will take about another three weeks.

Her live-in boyfriend, Robert Interval Jr. 37, was arrested in her presumed death. He pleaded not guilty when he was arraigned in late June. Interval was charged with first-degree murder.

Although Mustafa’s body has not been found, search warrant paperwork says investigators found evidence of blood in the home she and Interval shared.

Family members told police that Mustafa feared Interval and planned to leave him. Police checking on Mustafa found her car, purse and cellphone at the couple's home.

Investigators eliminated all other possibilities before concluding that her body is likely at the landfill southwest of Phoenix.

Video previously released by police showed dozens of searchers wearing rubber boots and protective clothing and face masks using long-tined rakes to examine material excavated from the landfill by a power shovel.

In 2011, authorities unsuccessfully searched a Phoenix-area landfill for the body of a 5-year-old Glendale girl who allegedly was beaten, neglected and confined to a closet before being dumped in the trash.

Jhessye Shockley's body was never found.

Her mother, Jerice Hunter, was convicted of first-degree murder and child abuse and sentenced to life in prison.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

