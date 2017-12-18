Serial arsonist? Two new suspicious fires near Glendale's Sahuaro Ranch Park

The Glendale Police Department is investigating to determine if there was any criminal behavior involved in multiple structure fires at Sahuaro Ranch Park last month. (Source: Glendale Police Dept.)

The book drop-off in front of the building was torched. at about 12:15 a.m. on Dec. 14 (Source: Glendale Police Dept.)

A newspaper holder was lit on fire at about 9:30 p.m. Dec. 13. (Source: Glendale Police Dept.)

Two fires were set in December (top) after a series of fires in September (bottom). (Source: Glendale Police Department)

Glendale police are trying to determine if two recent fires near Sahuaro Ranch Park are the work of an arsonist, possibly one who has struck in the same area before.

The most recent fires were Wednesday and Thursday, Dec. 13 and 14.

In the first incident, a newspaper holder was lit on fire at about 9:30 p.m.

Several hours later – at 12:15 a.m. – the book drop-off in front of the building was torched.

“Both incidents appear to be arson fires,” according to Sgt. Scott Waite and Officer Tiffany Smith. “The Glendale Police Department is investigating to determine if there was any criminal behavior involved.”

Back in October, Glendale police opened an investigation into a series of arson fires in the same area – 59h Avenue and Mountain View Road (south of Peoria Avenue). Several structures were hit in late September.

[ORIGINAL STORY: Glendale police investigating suspicious fires at Sahuaro Ranch Park]

“The incidents all occurred during the early morning hours, between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m. and happened on Sept. 18, 23 and 26,” police said shortly after launching the investigation.

The buildings damaged included the dairy barn built in 1928, the blacksmith shop circa 1890, the stable circa 1890 and 1935 and some minimal damage to the scale house built in the 1950s.

“At that time, no arrest was made or any firm suspects identified,” Waite and Smith said Monday.

No injuries were reported in any of the fires, all of which were relatively contained.

At this point, investigators have not definitively linked the September and December incidents. Police also have not indicated whether evidence points to the same suspect or suspects in some or all of the fires.

Anyone with information that could lead to an arrest in either case should call Glendale police at 623-930-3000 or Silent Witness at either 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 1-800-343-TIPS (8477). Spanish speakers may call 480-TESTIGO (837-8446). (Click or tap phone number to call from this story on your mobile device.)

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.