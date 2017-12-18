High-tech golf carts help golfers at Quintero Golf Club navigate the course

The golf carts can show pinpoint accuracy on distance from your ball to the pin. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A beautiful drive on a beautiful course is all any golfer could ask for.

But at Quintero Golf Club in Peoria, a different kind of drive is charging up golfers. It's a drive in some high-tech golf carts from Textron Fleet Management.

“We love this technology," one foursome tells us when we explained you can order food and drinks right from the cart.

And while that is definitely cool Quintero general manager Mike Poe says that is just the beginning of what these carts can do, as he shows how it can keep players out of restricted areas.

“And then this one, you see that Nash is just locked up on the green,” he says pointing out a dot on his computer screen, where the cart is locked.

Also on the screen, you see an area on the course that shows where a lunch offer will be sent to the cart’s onboard screen as it passes through.

“We can order the Cali-club, pork sliders, let's order that,” he says, pushing a button on the cart.

Each cart is equipped with an interactive screen and GPS; course workers can follow their progress on a computer or tablets.

“We are out here selling fun, and this interactive technology gives us more time to sell that fun, to interact with our guests, because we can go right to the source of the problem,” says Poe.

If a player enters a red zone, the cart will lock up and instruct them to move back.

"And we are letting them know why, we don’t want you to go in this zone because of danger to oncoming golfers or something like that,” he explains.

If you linger too long, you'll get an alert asking if something is wrong

And we just enjoy their time out here, take all the pictures they want but we do need to keep the pace going for all of our guests,” he says.

You can get an overview of the hole you're on. Poe demonstrates that by showing us on the screen what a drone flyover looks like.

“Now it is going to tell us what hole we are on, and it is giving our drone flyover for the hole. You can also get pinpoint accuracy on distance from your ball to the pin. In this case, it is showing 57 yards to the front edge of the green, then 16 yards to the pin," Poe shows us.

Golfers say having that yardage actually helps speed up the game, especially when those sliders you ordered onboard are waiting back at the clubhouse.

”We can have your table plated for you and ready to go when you get finished,” Poe says with a smile.

The carts also use lithium batteries meaning they go farther with every charge, and need to be recycled less often than older lead-acid batteries.

