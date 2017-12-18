Pioneer Park back open in Mesa after massive makeover

The City of Mesa held a grand opening celebration for the new and improved Pioneer Park after being closed since May. (Source: City of Mesa)

The City of Mesa held a grand opening celebration for the new and improved Pioneer Park after being closed since May.

One of the highlights at the new 9,000-square foot playground includes a splash pad which has a 15-foot-high water wall. In addition, Pioneer Park added a huge, multi-story playground that is ADA compliant.

"So many Mesa families have been coming to Pioneer Park for generations," Mayor John Giles said in a news release. "From the days of playing on the train to the amazing new playground structures that look and feel like playing in the trees, Pioneer Park is the place our community gathers. I am so proud of the diligent work in both preserving the historic aspects of the park while ushering in a new generation of fun."

Other renovations include the relocation of two basketball courts, new landscaping and LED lighting fixtures throughout the park. 130 new trees were also planted during the remodeling.

Two historic features were preserved at the park, the Daughters of the Utah Pioneers monument and the historic Southern Pacific Engine #2355. The monument received restoration during the project, while the train will continue to receive restoration for the next several months.

"Pioneer Park is an iconic part of Mesa's history and today we get to write the next chapter," Councilmember Chris Glover said in a newsroom. "This journey began five years ago when the voters of our city told us they wanted a new and improved Pioneer Park and we listened. This will be a great and attractive amenity for our residents and a focal point along the light rail. This park that we open today is for the residents to enjoy for many generations to come."

The $7.9 million improvements were funded by a 2012 Parks Bond approved by Mesa voters.

