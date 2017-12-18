Snow showers in eastern Arizona, sunny skies expected in Phoenix

Lingering snow showers will persist across the eastern Mogollon Rim and White Mountains Monday, while everyone else sees generally sunny skies to kick off the workweek.

These showers are in response to an area of low pressure tracking east out of Arizona. Showers should taper off during the evening hours.

Monday morning lows around the Valley are starting off in the 40s and will rise to the mid-60s under mostly clear skies. A slight warming to the upper 60s is expected Tuesday and Wednesday before another low-pressure system drags a generally dry cold front through the state Thursday.

This cold front will bring strong winds out of the north and usher in a cold air mass. The first freezing temperatures of the season are possible for communities just outside of metro Phoenix Friday morning. In the Valley, daytime highs will plunge to the upper 50s Thursday and Friday, with morning lows in the 30s.

Highs will warm slightly back to the low 60s for the upcoming weekend. Rain is not expected from this system.

Phoenix is in a rainfall deficit for 2017 of about 2.68". That is including the .16" received Sunday morning.

Monday sunrise is at 7:27 a.m. Sunset is at 5:23 p.m.

