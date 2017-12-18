Victim identified in head-on crash near Wickenburg

DPS identified the victim of a fatal head-on crash on U.S. 93 near Wickeburg from Thursday. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The Arizona Department of Public Safety identified the victim of a fatal head-on crash on U.S. 93 near Wickenburg from Thursday.

Veronica Wood, 31, was traveling southbound on U.S. 93 in her Toyota Camry when she moved into the northbound traffic and collided head-on with a Ford pickup truck pulling a horse trailer.

[RELATED: 1 dead, 2 hurt in head-on crash near Wickenburg]

The Goodyear woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The husband and wife in the pickup truck sustained serious injuries and were flown to a hospital.

There was a horse inside of the trailer at the time of the crash but it did not suffer injuries.

The roadway was closed for some time while DPS investigated the crash. It was reopened at approximately 2:30 p.m.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.