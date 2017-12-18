Firefighters save Phoenix home after RV fire

Phoenix firefighters prevented an RV fire from spreading to a nearby Phoenix home Sunday night.

According to fire officials, an RV caught fire near 27th Avenue and Pierce Street sometime before 8 p.m.

The RV was in close proximity of a home and firefighters worked quickly to prevent spread. During the firefight, active powerlines fell in standing water over attack lines.

Based on the large amount of fire and risk assessment, firefighters declared emergency traffic but continues to fight the fire from another angle. Phoenix fire said firefighters made this decision knowing that if they did not, the fire would completely destroy the house.

Firefighters had to wait for APS crews to arrive on the scene to de-energize the lines before they went back in to put out hot spots.

There were no civilian or firefighter injuries and the fire is currently under investigation.

