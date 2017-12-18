Man shot in Laveen Village, Phoenix police say

A man was shot and transported after a shooting late Sunday night in Laveen Village, said the Phoenix Police Department.

Officers responded to a shooting call near 51st Avenue and Baseline Road just before 9 p.m.

An adult male told officers that an "unknown suspect" shot at him. He suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and was transported to a local hospital.

Police said no viable suspect description has been obtained.

The shooting is currently under investigation by the Phoenix Police Department.

