PD: Red-light runner cause of 4-vehicle crash that hurt 6 in Phoenix

The Phoenix Police Department said a red-light runner was the cause of a four-vehicle accident that sent six people to the hospital late Sunday night in Phoenix.

A four-vehicle crash happened just before 10:30 p.m. near 27th Avenue and Bethany Home Road. Police said the red-light runner struck a vehicle, forcing the second vehicle to collide with a third vehicle. The initial vehicle then hit a fourth vehicle.

Phoenix fire officials treated a total of six patients. Four of the patients were transported in serious condition, one patient was transported as a precaution and the last patient refused transport.

Of the wounded, one of the patients in serious condition was a pregnant female. She suffered a head injury from the accident and was taken to a trauma center. Another patient had to be extricated from one of the vehicles and suffered a fractured femur and head injury.

Police said the red-light runner is suspected of impairment and charges will be recommended as the driver heals from the injuries.

The crash is still under investigation by the Phoenix Police Department. The intersection of 27th Avenue and Bethany Home Road was closed while police cleaned up the scene.

The crash was originally reported as a three-vehicle crash, however, police later clarified saying it involved four vehicles.

