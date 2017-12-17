PD: Man arrested in connection to 2 shooting deaths at Phoenix apartment

People said they heard gunshots from a nearby apartment and called police. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A man has been arrested after police discovered two people shot to death on Sunday night.

Police arrested Cleophus E. Cooksey Jr., 35, in connection to the double shooting at an apartment complex near 12th Street and Camelback Road.

Officers said they were called out to the area after witnesses said they heard gunshots just before 8 p.m.

Police made contact with a "combative" man at one of the apartments and detained him, police said.

Police then discovered two dead bodies inside of a man and a woman.

Cooksey was booked for first-degree murder and possession of a weapon by a prohibited person.

Police said Cooksey did know the two victims.

According to Phoenix police, the victims' identities will be withheld until families are notified.

