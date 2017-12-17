Abrazo Maryvale Hospital about to permanently close

After opening its doors in 1961, Abrazo announced earlier this year the plan to close down Abrazo Maryvale. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

After 56 years, Abrazo Maryvale Hospital will close its doors Monday, Dec. 18, 2017.

Some people in a Maryvale neighborhood say this hospital means a lot to them and they are sad to see it shut down.

"My two kids were born here," said Monique.

Monique didn’t want to reveal her face or last name, but she says this hospital holds great significance to her and for many others in this Maryvale community.

"This community right here, this was the only hospital that we could count on. It's going to be harder for us, 'cause we live right here in this community so to find somewhere close, we have to travel far away,” said Monique.

Over the last several years, Abrazo said it had reduced services at the location such as OB services; it stopped delivering babies. And earlier this month, the hospital stopped admitting patients.

"It's sad for them, sad for us as employees, you know, you have to go now," said a hospital employee.

We spoke with a hospital employee and to protect his job we agreed to conceal his identity.

"It's kinda sad in a way because you know, it affects the community, you know all the people that live around here that had a hospital right around the corner, now they have to travel," he said.

Monique says she too worries how this closure might affect the people in this Maryvale neighborhood.

"Like my daughter was telling me when we walked in here and they were telling us that it's closing, she's like, ‘Oh my God, Mom, what if something really bad happens, we're going to die cause we have to drive far away,’” she said.

Abrazo says that the community has access to four other hospitals and numerous other healthcare facilities within 6 miles of Abrazo Maryvale.

As for the employees at this location, most have already been or will be placed or transferred to other Abrazo facilities.

