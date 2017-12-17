Fundraiser held for teen in coma after rollover crash

His mother said she plans to use the money to pay for medical bills and for Dylan to go to college. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A community in the west Valley came together to raise money for the family of a boy who was severely hurt in a rollover crash.

The fundraiser was held on Sunday evening at Verrado High School for 16-year-old Dylan Miller. T-shirts were sold, hot cocoa was served and Santa stopped by, too.

There was also a toy drive for Glendale Mission and Ministry.

Dylan is in a coma after a rollover crash that happened outside of the high school on Dec. 6. His mother said he's awake about 10 percent of the time.

"He's nodded his head and he can mouth certain words and we're happy with that," Natalie Miller said.

She said her family was told that Dylan would die during surgery but he survived.

"We are just in awe already of the miracle that we've been given," Natalie said.

She said she plans to use the money to pay for medical bills and for Dylan to go to college.

"The entire community of Verrado is wrapping us up in their arms of love and generosity and we're so grateful," said Natalie.

