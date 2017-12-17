Boy hit by a car in west Phoenix

The driver stayed on scene and it doesn't appear impairment was a factor. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A boy was seriously hurt when he was hit by a car on Sunday afternoon. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A boy was taken to the hospital after he was hit by a car in west Phoenix, police said on Sunday.

According to police, the boy, between 10 and 12 years old, went across Bethany Home Road outside of the crosswalk near 35th Avenue when he was struck shortly after 4 p.m.

The victim was taken to the hospital with "very serious injuries," police said.

The driver stayed on scene and it doesn't appear impairment was a factor.

An investigation is underway.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.