Phoenix Trolley Museum in downtown Phoenix closes

It's the end of the line, sort of, for the Phoenix Trolley Museum in downtown Phoenix.

People got to see the displays one last time at the museum next to Margaret T. Hance Park on Saturday.

The City of Phoenix is not renewing the lease for the museum because the land is expected to be used in the redevelopment of Hance Park.

The museum featured Car 116, one of the last remaining streetcars that operated until 1948.

Organizers said they hope to move the museum to a new location near Grand Avenue and Roosevelt.

"Probably our biggest worry of people is that of - are we going to go away? We want to ensure people that there are a lot of people working very hard to make sure the Phoenix Trolly Museum does not go away, that it's going to be a success, bigger and better than ever before," said Bob Graham, the Phoenix Trolley Museum secretary.

However, the museum needs about $1 million for the new place and has only raised around $4,300 through an online fundraiser.

Until the new facilities are built, the old streetcar and the displays will be put into storage.

“We didn’t want to close until we had a new facility to move into, but we just don’t have a choice,” Doug Kupel, acting president of the museum, said in a statement.

The museum hopes to develop a streetcar track on Grand Avenue as a re-creation of the "Fairground Line" that ran there from 1895 to 1934.

